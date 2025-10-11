New Delhi [India], October 11 : India vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja decoded the harrowing mix-up between skipper Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, which led to the latter being left stranded and run out before a double hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

After dazzling on the opening day, Jaiswal resumed his overnight score of 173 and could add just two runs to his tally before he lost his wicket against the run of play. In the second over of the opening session, Jaiswal punched the ball from Jayden Seales straight to mid-off and darted for a swift single.

Jaiswal travelled halfway, but Gill sent him back, who seemingly didn't show any intent to sprint for a single. Tagenarine Chanderpaul collected the ball quickly and caught Jaiswal short of the crease with a sharp throw. Wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach uprooted the bails off the stumps, leaving spectators and Jaiswal in disbelief. He exchanged a couple of words with Gill at the crease before returning to the dugout on 175(258).

The run-out debacle left fans in two halves, with some blaming the Indian skipper and the rest pointing out Jaiswal's fault. Jadeja weighed in on the chain of events and believes it was a result of "misunderstanding" between the two players. For Jadeja, there is nothing much to look into the incident, considering it is just a part of the game.

"No, there was nothing special. There was a misunderstanding, yes, no, yes, no, and a non-striker feels that there is no run; a striker feels that there is a run, so it goes on like that. There is nothing much, at the end of the day, it is a part of the game, it keeps happening. Thank God, we were in a good situation, even after that, the whole team was there and scored a big score," Jadeja told reporters after the end of the second day.

Even Jaiswal downplayed the entire episode and was in sync with Jadeja's analysis. "It's (run out) part of the game, so it's fine," Jaiswal said after stumps on Day 2. Throughout his stay on the crease, Jaiswal riveted the spectators with a blend of caution and aggression.

He remained watchful for the first hour on the opening day and then adjusted his approach as the day progressed. He turned up the heat and notched his fifty in 82 deliveries in the second session. Jaiswal added his subsequent 50 runs in just 63 deliveries to bring up his seventh Test ton.

Jaiswal chose his strokes carefully and was selective in targeting the bowlers he wanted to pick runs off. Jadeja explained how astute Jaiswal's maturity at the age of 23 has helped him thrive in the international circuit.

"Jaiswal is very clever in terms of his batting; he knows which bowler to attack, which bowler to play and take out, so I think his maturity level is very good. He doesn't try to hit every bowler, he has a very good idea of which situation to hit, which time to hit, so I think it's a good thing that when a batsman knows what shot he is going to play, when he is going to play, it stays in his mind and brings success," Jadeja added.

