Vice-captain Mandhana becomes second Indian after Mithali Raj to achieve special feat

New Delhi [India], September 23 : India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who is thriving in a purple patch, became just the second player from the nation to reach 800 rating points in the ICC women's ODI rankings, according to Wisden.

In the latest Women's ODI batting rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, Mandhana extended her reign at the top, moving to a career-high rating of 818 after back-to-back centuries during India's 2-1 home series defeat against Australia.

Following the recent update, Mandhana is only the second Indian batter after decorated skipper Mithali Raj (880) to reach 800 rating points in the ICC women's ODI rankings. Overall, she is the 14th to achieve the feat. In the all-time list, she occupies the 11th spot, which former Australian cricketer Karen Rolton leads with a scintillating tally of 901.

The in-form southpaw has maintained a sensational form of late, garnering 928 runs this year in 14 innings at a blistering average of 66.28. Mandhana is just 43 runs short of becoming the highest run-getter in a calendar year, after becoming the second to cross 900 runs in one year.

During the third ODI against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mandhana cantered to a century in 50 deliveries to set a new record for the fastest hundred by an Indian in the 50-over format during the final fixture of the three-match series.

During India's pursuit of the 413-run target, Mandhana engineered a batting masterclass and bettered Mooney's feat after storming to the landmark moment in 50 deliveries. The rollicking display is the fastest by an Indian and, overall, the second-fastest after Australia opener Meg Lanning, who holds the top spot with a 45-ball ton against New Zealand in 2012.

The sizzling performance was Mandhana's fourth ton in the ongoing calendar year, and this is the second time she has orchestrated it after her exploits last year. Mandhana has 13 ODI centuries, the joint second-highest alongside New Zealand's Suzie Bates and two shy of Lanning's tally of 15.

In the second ODI, she clobbered 117 in 91 deliveries, which laid the platform for India's imposing 102-run win. It is the second time she has thwacked back-to-back centuries, with the first instance occurring in 2024. She is the first Indian to achieve the feat twice.

