Vijay Hazare Trophy QFs: Tons from Arshin, Padikkal power Maharashtra, Karnataka to solid scores

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : Centuries from Arshin Kulkarni and Devdutt Padikkal guided Maharashtra and Karnataka to competitive totals in their respective Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) quarterfinal matches on Saturday.

In the first quarterfinal, Maharashtra is facing Punjab at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium, while Karnataka is playing Baroda at Vadodara's Moti Bagh Stadium.

In the Maharashtra-Punjab clash, Punjab won the toss and chose to field first. Maharashtra lost their skipper and star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) and Siddhesh Veer (0) early, reducing them to 8/2.

From there, Kulkarni and Ankit Bawne (60 off 85 balls, with seven fours) put together a fine 145-run partnership for the third wicket. Kulkarni played a brilliant knock, scoring 107 off 137 balls, with 14 fours.

Down the order, a half-century from Nikhil Naik (52* off 29 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Satyajeet Bachhav (20* off 15 balls, with a four and a six) propelled Maharashtra to 275/6, as they put up a 63-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/56) was the top bowler for Punjab in his nine overs. Naman Dhir took two wickets, while Abhishek Sharma claimed one.

In the other match, Baroda won the toss and put Karnataka to bowl first. Mayank Agarwal's unstoppable run was ended by Lukman Meriwala (1/65) as he was dismissed for just six runs. However, Padikkal continued his purple patch in one-day cricket, putting on a 133 runs for the second wicket with Aneesh KV (52 in 64 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Padikkal scored his ninth List-A cricket century in just 30 innings. He also has 11 fifties in the format.

Other useful contributions down the order took the team to 281/8 in their 50 overs.

Raj Limbani (3/47) and Atit Sheth (3/41 in eight overs) were the top bowlers for Baroda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor