Vijayakanth Viyaskanth replaces injured Wanindu Hasaranga in SRH squad for IPL 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday announced that Sri Lanka leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth will replace the injured Wanindu Hasaranga in their squad for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
"Wanindu Hasaranga will be unavailable for the season due to injury. We would like to wish him a speedy recovery. Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has joined the squad as his replacement for the rest of #IPL2024. Welcome, Viyaskanth!" SRH announced on their social media handle on X.
Vijaykanth, a leg-spinner from Sri Lanka, has represented his country in a solitary T20 International so far. He joins the IPL at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs.
In 33 T20s, Viyaskanth has an economy of 6.76, a strike rate of 16.6 and an average of 18.78.
Meanwhile, in December's IPL 2024 auction, Sri Lanka's star all-rounder was bought for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore by Hyderabad.
A sought-after figure in the T20 league circuit, Hasaranga played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two seasons, doing well as a spinner.
On the other hand, in a highly anticipated clash, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face off against the Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 match on Tuesday.
SRH have an overwhelming lead with a 14-7 record against Punjab Kings in 21 meetings.
