Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar Share Emotional Moment During Rare Public Appearance (Watch Video)

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has sparked concern among fans after his recent public appearance at a memorial unveiling ceremony in Mumbai, held in honor of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar. The event saw Kambli reuniting with his childhood friend and former teammate, Sachin Tendulkar.

Kambli, who has been battling health issues, including heart problems and depression, was visibly emotional in a viral video from the event. The footage showed Tendulkar walking over to greet Kambli, who held onto his friend’s hand with noticeable reluctance to let go. Even as Tendulkar attempted to move on, Kambli clung tightly until the host repeatedly called Tendulkar’s name. Another clip captured Kambli embracing Tendulkar warmly and touching his head, displaying their deep bond.

The ceremony also gathered other notable cricketers and students of Achrekar, including Paras Mambhrey, Pravin Amre, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Samir Dighe, and Sanjay Bangar. Each paid tribute to the coach who significantly shaped their cricketing careers. Tendulkar, famously known as the “Master Blaster,” is celebrated as one of cricket’s greatest batters, holding numerous records. In contrast, Kambli’s career, despite a stellar start with back-to-back double centuries in his first two Tests, saw an early decline due to inconsistent performances. Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs before retiring from international cricket in 2000.



