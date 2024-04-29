"Virat gave me hints about playing spin....": RCB's Will Jacks after match-winning ton against GT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 : Following his side's nine-wicket win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Will Jacks opened up on batting with star batter Virat Kohli and how he helped him tackle spin when he was struggling during the start of his innings.

What was supposed to be a challenging run-chase of 201 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned into a child's play within a matter of few overs as Virat Kohli and Will Jacks made a mockery of the 2022 champions' spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore and pacer Mohit Sharma with their incredible six-hitting.

The duo put on a partnership of 166 runs in just 73 balls to guide their team to a nine-wicket win. Virat smashed an unbeaten 70 in 44 balls, with six fours and three sixes to hold one end steady, while Jacks unleashed unprecedented carnage after reaching his fifty in 31 balls as he reached his century in 41 balls, with five fours and 10 sixes, going on a six-hitting spree.

Speaking in a video posted by IPL's official X (formerly Twitter) handle featuring teammate and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, Jacks said that he was struggling early on and it was Virat who was leading the run-chase. The star batter helped him tackle spin and after getting a few hits, Jacks was confident enough to continue with his hitting spree, which received encouragement and smiles from Virat after every hit.

"A great win. I struggled early on, if I am honest. I think Virat kind of helped me through my first 15 balls there where I was struggling, but he showed good intent, which is what we have spoken about. So that was really good from him. And he was keeping his head of the race. I was struggling big time, feeling a bit nervous, but it was just nice to get one away. And then after that, you know what it is like, the confidence just... instantly comes back. And then from there, we were trying to get ahead of the game. We were wickets in hand, trying to get ahead of the game," said Jacks.

"And then once those last two overs, it was all about just having fun, really. Virat was like, just keep going, do not stop. So just a bit of fun at the end. I did not even realize I was about to get the 100. Crazy innings, I think, just to go from not being able to hit the ball, literally, and then feel like I could hit anything," he added.

Jacks said that Virat told to take down Rashid Khan and gave him hints on how to do so. The England all-rounder said that it was a nice learning experience batting with Virat.

"I think he has got so much experience, he was kind of talking me through it. Amazing to bat with. I learned a lot there, and I feel very lucky to have had a partnership like that with him," said Jacks.

After two wins in two games following a highly disappointing first half of the tournament which saw them win just one out of eight games, Jacks said that the team has been building momentum and there is still a chance for them to make it to the playoffs.

"And we know over the next how many games? Four left? You never know. We win all four games, we get on a roll. And those can be how you win the tournament. We just sneak into a fourth-place there in great form and then we can end up winning the tournament," he concluded.

Coming to the match, half-centuries from Sai Sudarshan (84 in 49 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes) and Shahrukh Khan (58 in 28 balls, with three fours and five sixes) helped GT overcome a slow start with the bat. David Miller's useful 26* in 19 balls, with two fours and a six helped GT reach 200/3 in 20 overs.

Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Faf Du Plessis, the skipper (24 in 12 balls, with a four and three sixes) departed early, but Jacks and Virat put on a partnership to remember, scoring 100* in 41 balls and 70* in 44 balls respectively to win the game for their side.

Jacks took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RCB is at the bottom with three wins, seven losses and six points. GT is at seventh with four wins, six losses and eight points.

