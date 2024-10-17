"Virat has compounded his problems....": Manjrekar on star batter's dismissal against NZ

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar on Thursday criticised star batter Virat Kohli's dismissal during the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday.

During the ninth over of the first inning, pacer William O'Rourke dismissed Virat for a nine-ball duck.

After dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma, New Zealand got the big scalp of Virat as the 35-year-old batter tried to play a delivery just short of length on off-stump, but encountered some extra bounce. Virat tried to defend on his toes but it caught his top glove before flying towards Phillips at leg gully, who took a fine catch. During his shot.

Taking to X, Manjrekar wrote that Virat has "compounded" his problems by trying to play on front foot on every ball and he could have tackled Rourke's wicket-taking delivery by playing on back foot.

"Have said this before will say it again. Virat has compounded his problems by wanting to be on the front foot to every ball. No matter the length. Today's dismissal ball could have been comfortably tackled off the back foot. #INDvNZ," posted Manjrekar on X.

Now in four Tests this year, Virat has scored 157 runs in seven innings at an average of 26.16, with no fifties and best score of 47.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Virat has scored 468 runs in 11 innings across seven matches at an average of 46.80, with a century and two fifties and best score of 121.

This decade of 2020s has not been the best for Virat as a Test player. In 32 Tests during this decade, he has scored 1,745 runs in 55 innings at an average of 32.92, with two centuries and eight fifties and best score of 186.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and chose to bat. However, under over-cast, pace friendly conditions, this decision backfired and India was skittled out for just 46 runs, with Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) being the only ones to touch the double digit mark.

Matt Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) were the top wicket-takers for NZ.

In the first innings, NZ responded well, with Indian bowlers not really getting much help from the surface under the sun. Devon Conway (91 in 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) had a fine 75-run partnership with Will Young (33 in 73 balls, with five fours). After spinners took a couple of wickets, Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) ended the innings at 180/3, with team leading by 134 runs.

