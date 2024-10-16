"Virat is that stage of his career...": Hesson on star batters' Test form, mindset

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16 : Mike Hesson, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket said that star India batter Virat Kohli at this stage of his career prioritises winning games for India rather than numbers and it could be dangerous as big scores will come to him naturally with this mindset.

Hesson was speaking on JioCinema as India aims to continue their home domination, with the first Test of three-match series against New Zealand starting in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking at JioCinema, Hesson had a very interesting take about Virat's Test form, saying, "I think Virat Kohli is at that stage in his career where he just wants to try and win games for India. And I think that's a dangerous stage for other sides, because if he is doing that rather than focusing on numbers, the big scores will come naturally."

He said that the ability to "hold a tempo" and "counterattack" in Australia would be big and if Virat bats, he "would not let the game drift" as he can easily counter-attack after taking his time to settle.

"The ability to hold a tempo in Australia is so importantbeing able to counterattack and knowing the right moments to do so. As mentioned, from 30 to 60 overs is a key phase. If Kohli is batting at that point, he won't let the game drift. It is about finding gaps, hitting gaps, getting ones and twos, and then, if they try and attack him, then he can counterattack," Hesson told Jio Cinema.

Talking about his underwhelming series against Bangladesh, during which he scored just 99 runs in four innings with best score of 47, Hesson said that despite not getting big knocks, Virat looked in fine touch.

"He looked like he was moving well and getting into good positions. After playing in New Zealand, heading to Australia will suit him, as he thrives in those conditions," Hesson said.

Virat's runs will be playing a crucial role to India's success in this Test season. Though Virat has been consistent in the longer format since scoring his 28th Test century, his first in three years against Australia back in March last year, his struggle to play long Test knocks consistently in the whole of the 2020s decade is well-known.

In 31 Tests this decade, he has scored 1,745 runs at an average of 33.55, with just two centuries and eight fifties in 54 innings. This record looks really subpar as per the batter's mighty standards, having dominated the format in the 2010-2019 era.

In three Tests this year, Virat has scored 157 runs in six innings and three Tests at an average of 31.40, with best score of 47. In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle though, Virat has been doing well for himself, having made 468 runs in 10 innings at an average of 52.00, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 121.

