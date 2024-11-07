Virat Kohli announces his new management team

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Star India batter Virat Kohli revealed his new management team on Thursday.

Notably, Virat will be in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which will be starting from November 22 with the first Test at Perth.

Taking to X, Virat revealed that, "I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my new team, who have been working with me for a while now."

"The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity and a love for sport, in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests," he added.

The 36-year-old had a disastrous home season ahead of the BGT and struggled against spin bowling during the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, the latter which India lost by 0-3, their first-ever home Test series defeat in 12 years and their first-ever whitewash in a Test series of three matches or more at home.

In these five Tests across Bangladesh and NZ series, he has scored 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with just one fifty and the best score of 70. His scores during this home season are: 6, 17. 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4 and 1.

This year, Virat has scored just 250 runs in 12 Test innings across six matches at an average of 22.72, with just one half-century and best score of 70.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2023-25, Virat has scored 561 runs in nine Tests and 16 innings at an average of 37.40, with a century and three fifties in 16 innings and best score of 121.

