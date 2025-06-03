Virat Kohli Breaks Down in Tears as RCB Win First-Ever IPL Title After 18 Years (VIDEO)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli broke down in tears on Sunday night after the team lifted their first Indian Premier League title with a six-run win over Punjab Kings. The emotional moment came after an 18-year wait for the Bengaluru franchise. Kohli, who has been part of RCB since the team’s inception in 2008, could not hold back his emotions after the final ball was bowled.

Television cameras captured Kohli wiping away tears and being consoled by teammates. The 35-year-old had been chasing the IPL trophy for nearly two decades and called the triumph a dream fulfilled.

Read Also | RCB Win IPL 2025 Final, Lift First Title After Beating Punjab Kings by 6 Runs

“This win as much for fans as it is for team. It has been 18 years. I have given this team my youth, my prime and experience and finally this day has come. I didn't expect this day would be a game. I have given every ounce to this team,” Kohli said in a brief post-match interview.

"Its right up there. I have given everything for last 18 years and stayed loyal to this team. I stood behind them and they stood behind me. My heart and soul is with Bangalore," he added.

Kohli scored a crucial 43 runs in the first innings and played a key role in setting up RCB’s total of 190 for 9. Punjab Kings fell short, managing only 184 for 7 in their chase.

The victory not only ended RCB’s long title drought but also capped off a remarkable journey for one of Indian cricket’s most celebrated players.