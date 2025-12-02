Virat Kohli confirms availability to DDCA, to play Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sources

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Indian batting icon Virat Kohli will be featuring in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting from December 24, as per sources.

As per sources, the 37-year-old veteran, now an ODI-only batter following his Test retirement in May this year and T20I retirement following the T20 World Cup triumph last year, has confirmed his availability to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

If Virat once again dons the coloured clothing of Delhi, it would be his first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance since 2010, when he scored 229 runs in five matches at an average of 45.80, with two half-centuries. All of Delhi's group stage matches will conclude by January 8, three days before the first ODI between India and New Zealand from January 11 at Vadodara. Virat will play Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Karnataka, with his home state getting no Delhi fixtures at all.

Notably, in January this year, Virat had turned up for the Ranji Trophy clash against Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium, his first Ranji clash since 2012. He was dismissed for just six runs in the only inning he batted during the match though Delhi won the game by an innings and 19 runs.

In 340 List-A appearances, Virat has scored 15,832 runs at an average of 56.94, with 56 centuries and 83 fifties, including a best score of 183. This includes all one-day match appearances for India and other levels.

Virat has been in a fine touch in ODIs this year, having made 484 runs in 11 innings and matches at an average of 53.77, striking at almost 90, with two centuries and three fifties. In his previous ODI appearance, Virat turned the clock back to his prime years, scoring a domineering 135 in just 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes, starring in India's 17-run win over South Africa at Ranchi. In the second ODI on Wednesday, he would be looking to add another big score.

