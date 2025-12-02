Virat Kohli Confirms His Availability to Play Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli will make a return to domestic cricket as informed the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) that he is available for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. “Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy to us,” DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told IANS.

Kohli now features only in the 50-over format for India. With the BCCI directing contracted players to take part in domestic events, the senior batter will turn out for Delhi when the new season begins. DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said Kohli is expected to play a few matches, though his full availability will depend on India’s international commitments. "He will definitely play a few games, but not sure about the entire tournament," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told ESPNcricinfo. "It will depend upon his India matches too."

The tournament will begin on December 24 in Ahmedabad and will mark his first appearance in the event in more than a decade.

Kohli is in fine touch after scoring his 52nd ODI hundred in Ranchi in the ongoing South Africa series. His 135 earned him the Player of the Match award and highlighted his continued value in the format.

India will play the last ODI of the series on December 6 in Visakhapatnam. That gives Kohli time to join Delhi before their league matches, which run till January 8. It remains uncertain if he will feature in all seven games, especially with India set to face New Zealand in an ODI series starting January 11 in Vadodara.