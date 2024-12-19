Virat Kohli Involved in Tense Exchange with Australian Journalist at Melbourne Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 (See Pics)

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with a TV journalist at Melbourne airport ahead of the Boxing Day Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia. Kohli, who was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma and their two children, Vamika and Akaay, lost his temper when cameras were directed at his family.

- Virat Kohli was upset and not happy with Australian journalists in Melbourne airport. He already said that please don't take any pictures & filming videos on my children but still Australia's Media filming video. (7 News). pic.twitter.com/BmNenxtAsP — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) December 19, 2024

The confrontation, captured by Channel 7 cameras, showed the visibly angry Kohli engaging in a tense conversation with the journalist. After initially walking away, Kohli turned back to address the journalist with a few more sharp words before storming off again. The incident sparked attention on social media and pictures of the exchange going viral.

Kohli, known for his fierce protection of his family’s privacy, also addressed the camera operator before leaving “With my kids, I need some privacy, you can’t film without asking me,” Kohli said. The situation later calmed down after Kohli was assured that his children were not being filmed. Kohli reportedly shook hands with the Channel 7 cameraman once the matter was clarified.

Virat Kohli told 7 News - "With my Kids I need some privacy, you can't film without asking me". (At Melbourne Airport). pic.twitter.com/Xm0pEFyO3X — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) December 19, 2024

Kohli's performance in Australia has been challenging. Apart from a second-innings century in Perth, Kohli has managed only 26 runs in four of his five innings. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is tied at 1-1. Australia won the Adelaide Test while the Brisbane match ended in a draw due to rain interruptions.

India and Australia are scheduled to face off next in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, starting December 26.