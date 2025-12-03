Virat Kohli hits 90-ball hundred in second ODI against South Africa

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 3 : Virat Kohli slammed his 53rd ODI century during the second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

This was also the second consecutive hundred in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. In the first ODI, Kohli notched up 135 runs off 120 deliveries, including 11 fours and seven sixes, in India's 17-run win in Ranchi.

The 37-year-old legendary batter reached his 53rd ODI century in 90 deliveries. Overall, it was the 84th international century for the Indian great. He is behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most international centuries. Tendulkar has 100 centuries in international cricket.

Kohli now has 11 different streaks of hundreds in two (or more) consecutive ODI innings. The next most for anyone is six by AB de Villiers.

Kohli's magnificent hundred in the second ODI helped India cross the 250-run mark. He stitched a superb 195-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Kohli scored 102 runs off 93 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Gaikwad,28, also slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter was dismissed for 105 runs off 83 deliveries, including 12 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal (22), Rohit Sharma (14) departed cheaply.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI against India.

Bavuma, along with Maharaj, were rested in the first game, but both of them are back in this match.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(captain), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(wicketkeeper/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor