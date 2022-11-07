Virat Kohli named ICC player of month for October

Virat Kohli was on Monday named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October following a series of stellar performances during India’s charge to the T20 World Cup semifinals in Australia.

Apart from scoring a brilliant half-century against the Netherlands in Sydney, he produced unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd at the MCG to kick off their campaign in style.

At 31 for four, Kohli asserted his dominance on the opposition bowlers in a memorable display of controlled aggression, helping his side to chase down the 160 targets on the final ball, thanks to his unbeaten 82 from 53 balls. Kohli now leads the tournament in run-scoring with 246 runs in five games at an average of 123, including three half-centuries.