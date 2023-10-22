"Virat Kohli played very well": Fans react after India's four-wicket win against New Zealand

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Following the 21st match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, an Indian fan said that it was an amazing game against the Kiwis.

While speaking to ANI, a fan said that Virat Kohli played very well but they were a little upset since the former India skipper missed his century.

"It was an amazing match... Virat Kohli played very well. We are a little upset that he missed making a century, but we are happy that we won the match," a fan said.

Another fan said that the 'Men in Blue' will win the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

"It was an amazing match. India will win the World Cup also," another fan said.

A fan stated that they are very happy since Rohit Sharma's side won the game against New Zealand by four wickets.

"We are very happy as India won the match. It was an amazing match," a fan stated.

A fan praised the Indian bowling attack and said that they have shown a very good performance today against the Kiwis.

"The Indian team will go to finals and will win it... The bowlers of the team showed a very good performance today," another fan said.

A fan from Kolkata said that they hope that India will win the ODI World Cup this time.

"We are very happy as India won the match. It was an amazing match. I hope we will win the World Cup this time," a fan from Kolkata said.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. Men in Blue was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay.

But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

In chase of 274, India started off well with a 71-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours).

India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Lockie Ferguson (2/63) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner got a wicket each.

Shami was the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational five-wicket haul.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor