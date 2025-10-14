Virat Kohli reaches Delhi ahead of India's tour to Australia

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Star India batter Virat Kohli reached Delhi on Tuesday, as he prepares for a flight to Australia for their three-match ODI series Down Under starting from October 19 onwards.

In a post on X, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a video and wrote, "Dekho Dilli mein kon aaya hai" (Look who has come to Delhi), with a king's crown emoji, referring to his 'King Kohli' moniker.

Dekho Dilli mein kon aaya hai 👑🥹pic.twitter.com/C8ixW5MyTF— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 14, 2025

Virat is India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 14,181 runs in 302 matches and 290 innings at an average of 57.88, a strike rate of over 93, with 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His best score is 183. In seven ODIs this year, the superstar has made 275 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.83, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 100*.

His last international outing this year was in March, the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign, where he starred with 218 runs in five matches, including a century against arch-rivals Pakistan and a brilliant 84 against Australia in the semifinals.

Virat also has a long-standing love affair with Australian playing conditions, having scored 1,327 runs in 29 ODIs at an average of 51.03 and a strike rate of over 89, with five centuries and six fifties in 29 innings and a best score of 133*.

His last five innings against Australia are 54, 56, 85, 54 and 84. His last five innings in Australia are 104, 46, 21, 89 and 63.

