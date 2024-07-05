Virat Kohli ready to sign petition for Bumrah becoming eighth wonder of world

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli had special praise in store for the star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, who had a remarkable run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and helped India end the drought of lifting the coveted title. Bumrah tapped into his best form and pulled off a memorable campaign for himself as well as the Indian team. In a format that is known for bowlers getting bashed away by batters, Bumrah conceded runs at a mere economy of 4.17.

He ended the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 15 wickets under his belt and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

When India found themselves in a dire situation in the final against South Africa, Bumrah kept things tight along with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya to end India's 13-year-long barren run in the ICC World Cup events.

When asked if he would be willing to sign a petition for Jasprit Bumrah to become the eighth wonder of the world, Kohli didn't hesitate a single bit to say "yes."

"I'll sign the petition for Jasprit Bumrah (to be the eighth wonder of the world right now). He is a once-in-a-generation bowler," Kohli said at the team's felicitation at the Wankhede Stadium.

When 30 runs were needed from the remaining 30 deliveries, hopes and nerves were dwindling in the India camp. The ball was handed to Bumrah, and out of the five overs he bowled two and swung the momentum in India's favour by giving away just six runs and picking up Marco Jansen's wicket.

"Like everyone in the stadium [here], we also felt at one point if it is going to slip away again, but what happened in those [last] five overs was truly, truly special. You know what I'd like everyone to do is applaud a guy who brought us back into games again and again and again in this tournament. What he did in those last five overs, bowling two out of the last five overs, was phenomenal. A huge round of applause for Jasprit Bumrah, please," Kohli added.

Kohli has tasted success in lifting the World Cup after India bagged the prized ODI World Cup trophy under MS Dhoni's leadership on home soil in 2011.

Tears of joy were pouring out of Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh's eyes. It was batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's last World Cup, and even he broke into tears after making his last appearance for India in the marquee event.

Kohli, who witnessed the everlasting moment unfold right in front of his eyes, was finally able to connect to the emotions of his senior players after 13 years.

"I couldn't connect with the emotions of the senior players who cried that night, but now I do," Kohli added.

Since the 2011 World Cup triumph, India has come close to getting their hands on the coveted title numerous times but fell short on each occasion.

They got battered by England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final and then endured another heartbreak in Ahmedabad last year after Australia piped them to lift the ODI World Cup title.

But the wait for the players and the fans finally ended in Barbados when India added a new chapter to their golden history. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat had tears in their eyes, making it a day that the stalwart batter could never forget.

"Rohit and I, we have been trying this for so long. We always wanted to win a World Cup. Bringing the trophy back to Wankhede is a very special feeling. We have been playing for the last 15 years, and this is the first time. I've seen Rohit so emotional - he was crying, I was crying, a hug between both of us - I will never forget that day," Kohli stated.

After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, Kohli bid farewell to the T20I format and paved the way for the youngsters to carry the baton forward.

