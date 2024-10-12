Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma not in their prime, says Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Ahead of the much-awaited 2024-25 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar shared his thoughts on batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli saying that they have lost their prime in the longest format of the game.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

"It might be a tough one. Virat and Rohit, both are not in their prime, they are not at the peak of their powers to be fair and others like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill have to rise to the occasion. Rishabh Pant is the only one that I feel is in his prime and a very important player," Manjrekar said while speaking on SportifyWithPRG.

Kohli looked out of touch in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh as he was able to score just 99 runs in four innings at an average of 24.75 whereas Rohit was able to score only 42 runs in the series at an average of 10.05.

Further, the cricketer-turned-commentator spoke about India's bowling, saying, "India is sorted ... As for the Australians, the aura and ability they had in the past, where every game they played, they were like champions, is not there anymore."

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor