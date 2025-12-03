Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul Power India to Massive 358/5 in 2nd ODI vs South Africa (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India built a commanding total in the second ODI on Wednesday as Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad produced standout hundreds to push the hosts to 358 for five against South Africa in Raipur.

Kohli struck 102 from 93 balls to bring up his 53rd ODI century. Gaikwad hit 105 from 83 balls to register his first hundred in the format. The pair added 195 runs for the third wicket and pulled India out of early trouble after the side slipped to 62 for two. The partnership also set a new India record for the highest stand against South Africa in ODIs.

South Africa faced further pressure when pacer Nandre Burger left the field with an ankle issue during his seventh over. Marco Jansen provided some relief for the visitors with two wickets for 63 runs as he used the short ball well on a surface that offered steady bounce.

India closed the innings with a late surge from captain KL Rahul, who made an unbeaten 66. His second straight fifty in the series lifted the run rate in the final overs.

Scorecard: India 358 for 5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 102, Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, KL Rahul 66 not out; Marco Jansen 2 for 63).