Virat Kohli Scores 30th Test Century During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Record in SENA Countries (Watch Video)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli brought up his 30th Test century on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The milestone marks a significant turnaround in Kohli’s red-ball performance after a challenging year.

The 36-year-old struck his ninth Test hundred against Australia, with seven of them scored on Australian soil. Kohli reached his century in his second innings, a recovery from his first-innings tally of just five runs. His innings powered India's lead past 500, setting a dominant platform for the visitors.

Kohli’s knock followed a strong foundation laid by openers KL Rahul (77) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161), who added 201 runs in a commanding partnership. Kohli, who brought up his fifty off 94 balls, showcased a composed approach with three boundaries and a six.

Matches Tendulkar’s Record

With his latest century, Kohli has equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most 50-plus scores in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. Both players now have 74 such scores. Kohli joins a list of Indian legends including Rahul Dravid (60), Rohit Sharma (45), Sourav Ganguly (40), and MS Dhoni (38).

Surpasses Haynes, Trails Richards

Kohli also surpassed West Indies great Desmond Haynes by registering his 23rd 50-plus Test score against Australia in their backyard. He now ranks second on this list, behind Vivian Richards, who tops it with 36.