Virat Kohli scores record-extending 8th ton, becomes first centurion of IPL 2024 season

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Saturday scored the first hundred of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season during the match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Kohli notched up his hundred off 67 deliveries during the match, extending his record tally with his eighth century in 234 innings in the IPL.

Meanwhile, another RCB great Chris Gayle holds the second position in the elite list of most centuries in IPL with six triple-figure scores to his name in 141 innings while RR batter Jos Buttler with 5 centuries in 98 innings sits at the third position.

Enroute to his hundred, the star batter also became the first-ever player to score over 7500 runs in IPL history.

With a single on the fourth ball of the 7th over, Kohli claimed the milestone of 7500 runs in IPL, becoming the first-ever batter in the tournament's history to achieve the accomplishment. He reached this landmark in his 242nd encounter.

After Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan holds the second position in the list with 6755 runs to his name.

Kohli's blitzkrieg century powered RCB to 183/3 against RR.

The 'Pink City' Jaipur witnessed some cracking shots by the batting maestro, Kohli. The batting maestro went after playing an excellent innings of unbeaten 113 off 72 while captain Faf du Plessis scored 44.

