Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to complete 8000 runs in IPL

Ahmedabad [Gujarat], May 22 : India's batting maestro Virat Kohli on Wednesday scripted history as he became the first player to score 8000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli achieved the special milestone during an IPL 2024 Eliminator clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Kohli made history in the wealthiest T20 competition globally by topping the batting charts in the IPL 2024 and becoming the first player to reach 8,000 runs. The accomplishment is another evidence of his reliability as a batter over the years.

To surpass the 8000-run mark, Kohli needed just 29 runs, and he achieved it with his trademark grace and accuracy. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Kohli after he had scored 33 runs off 24 balls, including three boundaries and a six. His nearest rival, Shikhar Dhawan, trails at 6,769 runs.

So far in the tournament, Kohli has amassed 741 runs in 15 games for RCB. With an average of 64 and a strike rate of 155 this season, he scored one century and five half-centuries.

Talking about the Eliminator clash, after Ravichandran Ashwin with his crafty spin unveiled his magic at a crucial stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium and Avesh Khan's pace assault rattled the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batters, a resurgent Mahipal Lomror staged a thrilling comeback to post 172/8 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday.

Ashwin finished with a figure of 2-19 while Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowler as he returned with 3-44, bagging the important wickets of Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik. For RCB, Lomror played a crucial innings of 32 runs while Virat Kohli smashed 33 and Rajat Patidar scored 34 runs off 22.

