Virat Kohli Seen in Intense Talk With Selector Pragyan Ojha at Airport Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video Goes Viral

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: A video of Virat Kohli in an intense talk with selector Pragyan Ojha at the Ranchi airport has gone viral ahead of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur on December 3. The Indian batter reached Raipur with the squad after a match-winning knock in the series opener.

Some serious discussion between Virat Kohli and selector pragyan Ojha. https://t.co/fS88MRytDGpic.twitter.com/UrNcMWpfx5 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 2, 2025

In the video, Kohli is seen speaking with a firm and serious look while Ojha listens with full focus. Both were seated close to each other. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seated a short distance away and Rohit Sharma was also seen at the airport. The brief clip has sparked new talk about the mood within the Indian camp.

Rohit Sharma meeting his best friend team India selector pragyan Ojha. Gautam Gambhir, Rohit and Ojha having fun chat at airport yesterday.❤️ pic.twitter.com/NhVRo3nUZE — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 2, 2025

Fans on social media have linked the video to reports of strain between Gambhir and senior players such as Kohli and Rohit. Several reports claim that the bond between the coach and the senior group has weakened in recent weeks. Rohit’s exit as India’s ODI captain is also seen as a reason for unrest.

There is still no clear word on the ODI future of Kohli and Rohit with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon. The team management wants to begin a shift in the squad and the move has created concern among some players. According to the reports, the BCCI plans to hold a meeting in Raipur or Visakhapatnam to decide the way ahead for senior names.

Ojha joined the Ajit Agarkar-led selection group along with former fast bowler RP Singh. He is with the team during the home series while other selectors are tracking domestic matches.

The viral clip followed two earlier videos from Ranchi that also drew attention. In one, KL Rahul cut a cake at the team hotel after the win in the first ODI. Kohli walked into the lobby at that moment but moved straight to the lift after a short clap and did not join the group. Another video showed Kohli entering the dressing room and walking past Gambhir without any exchange.

The videos have added to the ongoing talk around the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room as the squad prepares for the second ODI in Raipur.