Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Other India Players Pose in New Jersey Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 (See Pics)

The Indian cricket team players were seen wearing their new jerseys ahead of the 1st ODI against England. The new kit features a tri-color gradient on the iconic shoulder stripes. Prominent players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya were photographed in the new jersey. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared these images on social media. However, captain Rohit Sharma was absent from the photos shared by the BCCI.

INDIAN PLAYERS IN HEADSHOT SESSION WITH NEW JERSEY. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9sAvIJpdbm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 5, 2025

The Indian men's cricket team will debut a new jersey in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The first ODI will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6, 2025.

The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, first wore the new jersey in their home WODI series against Ireland last month. The kit was unveiled in November by Jay Shah, the current ICC chairman, along with the women's team.

The series against England is crucial for India as they fine-tune their strategies ahead of the Champions Trophy. The team’s last ODI was in July 2024, and it remains uncertain if a practice match will be played in Dubai before the tournament. This makes the England series even more important for India.

All eyes will be on seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are chasing several records after a disappointing run in red-ball cricket.