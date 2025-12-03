Virat Kohli Smashes Second Consecutive ODI Hundred During IND vs SA 2nd ODI (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Virat Kohli continued his strong run in the one-day format with a second straight century in the second ODI against South Africa at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. The India batter reached his hundred with a single after a steady and assured knock that featured seven fours and two sixes.

Kohli walked in at number three and settled quickly. He launched his innings with a pull over square leg for six off his fourth ball. From that point, he kept the scoreboard moving and built a commanding 195-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Their partnership set the tone for India after an early wicket. Gaikwad reached his maiden ODI hundred and made 105 before falling to Marco Jansen. Kohli carried on to complete his 53rd ODI hundred and his 84th in international cricket.

He brought up the milestone in 90 balls and celebrated with a leap in the air. Kohli was dismissed in the 40th over for 102 off 93 balls after anchoring the innings through the middle overs.

The innings followed his match-winning 135 in the first ODI in Ranchi. His effort in Raipur extended his superb touch in the format and helped India put up another strong total against South Africa.