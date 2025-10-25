Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Matthew Short During India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Sydney (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Virat Kohli pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Australia’s in-form batter Matthew Short during the third ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The moment came in the 23rd over of Australia’s innings when Washington Sundar tossed one up outside the off stump. Short attempted a sweep shot but hit it flat and hard towards forward square. Kohli reacted quickly and completed a stunning low catch to end Short’s stay at the crease. Short made 30 runs off 41 balls with two fours.

Watch Video Here:

Earlier, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bat first. Openers Marsh and Travis Head gave the hosts a solid start with a 61-run stand in 10 overs. Mohammed Siraj gave India the first breakthrough by dismissing Head for 29 off 25 balls in the final over of the powerplay.

Axar Patel then struck in the 16th over, removing Marsh for 41 off 50 balls. Short and Matt Renshaw added 36 runs for the third wicket before Sundar ended the stand.

At the time of writing, Australia were 199 for six after 38 overs with Cooper Connolly on 7 and Mitchell Starc on 1.

Australia have already sealed the three-match series after winning the first ODI in Perth by seven wickets and the second in Adelaide by two wickets.