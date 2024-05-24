Virat Kohli thanks RCB fans with heartwarming post after crashing out of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart batter Virat Kohli thanked all the fans for the love that they showed for the players as well as the franchise during the Indian Premier League 2024 campaign.

On Wednesday, RCB's dream run in the IPL 2024 ended following a heartbreaking loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

Kohli took to Instagram to thank the fans for their support and captioned his post, "Thank you once again to all the fans of rcb for making us feel loved and appreciated as always."

RCB entered the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with six wins on the trot. They were down and out in April but managed to rekindle their fighting spirit to make it to the playoffs.

In their final game of the group stage, it was a do-or-die clash for the Challengers against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

The equation for RCB to win the game was to restrict the Kings before 201. A spirited performance from the Faf du Plessis side restricted CSK to 191/7. They ended Chennai's title defence and punched their ticket to the playoffs.

However, the Royals proved to be a much tougher challenge for Bengaluru as they succumbed to a four-wicket defeat in Ahemdabad.

RCB's incredible streak of six wins in six games will always remain memorable for Virat Kohli. The RCB star earlier stated that he was proud of the character shown by the team which had propelled their comeback.

"We started expressing ourselves, started to play for our self-respect and then the confidence came back. The way we turned things around and qualified was truly special, something that I will always, always cherish and remember, because it took a lot of character from each member of this team, something that we can be really proud of. And eventually, we played the way we wanted to play," Kohli said.

