Virat Kohli will again win it for India: Suresh Raina on India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : As the excitement builds for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming Champions Trophy, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on the high-stakes encounter. Speaking about the intense rivalry, Raina reminisced about past performances while emphasizing the key factors that could determine the outcome.

Reflecting on a memorable moment from the tournament's history, Raina said in the Star Sports Press Room, "When we talk about the Champions Trophy, I remember Mohammed Amir's spell. He got the wickets of Rohit and Virat."

Amir's exceptional bowling in the 2017 final had proved decisive, but Raina believes the upcoming game presents a new opportunity for India to bounce back.

Raina expressed confidence in India's star batter Virat Kohli, stating, "I think both of them will have a fifty percent chance. Virat Kohli will come again and win it for India; his performance will be out of the box."

However, he also acknowledged Pakistan's strengths, particularly their bowling attack.

"I think Pakistan has a better bowling attack. We both have left-arm fast bowlers, but the kind of passion they play with, and whenever they play in Dubai, they get the home advantage," Raina noted.

He further elaborated on Pakistan's familiarity with Dubai's conditions, saying, "Pakistan has played a lot of cricket in Dubai, and we have also lost a World Cup game there. But this scenario will be different because Rohit Sharma knows how crucial these matches with Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand are."

Highlighting the importance of India's top-order batting, Raina said, "I think top threeShubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohlione of these batsmen will have to play till the 35th over. Then we have those kinds of batsmen who can play big shots."

The India-Pakistan rivalry has always evoked intense emotions from fans and players alike. Raina remarked, "You know there is a different kind of passion when it comes to India versus Pakistan. A lot of people from Delhi might be planning to go to Dubai to watch matches."

Quoting former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, Raina concluded with a rallying call for Kohli, "Like Shoaib Akhtar said, 'Wake up Virat, you have to face Pakistan.'"

