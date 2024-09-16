Virat Kohli's team win fielding competition during practice session in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 : Ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, India talisman batter Virat Kohli's team won a fielding competition during the practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The two-match series will kick off on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The second long-format game will begin on September 27 in Kanpur.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's fielding coach T Dilip reflected on how the hosts are preparing for the first Test match against Bangladesh.

He added that the team was split into two groups and had some mini-catching sessions, and Kohli's team won in it.

"Today the whole idea was to get everyone together as a team where we have done two segments - the competition drill, taking in consideration the humidity in Chennai, where the volume was less but the intensity was there. So we split into two groups and had some mini competitions in catching and the less number of errors in the team won. Today Virat's team which has won today," Dilip told in the video.

The fielding coach added that during the second session, the players practiced outfield and infield catching.

"In the second drill we split two batches, the bowlers and all rounders were split into two stations where outfield and infield catching was done with attacking ground fielding. Today the second group, which was the batters' group, was standing in the slip cordon and short-leg," he added.

"Overall I would say that it was fantastic, especially keeping the hot conditions in mind. The best part of this group was that throughout all sessions the intensity was great," he further added.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1835686639466901535

Currently, Team India are leading the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52, and their upcoming series in the WTC include Bangladesh (two Tests, home), New Zealand (three Tests, home), and Australia (five Tests, away).

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

