"Virat, Padikkal need to bat longer..": Kumble's advice to RCB ahead of home clash against RR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) home clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), former Indian spinner and captain Anil Kumble spoke on the importance of a massive partnership to be set up by Virat Kohli to help the Red and Gold side get a good total on a pitch that has been "spongy and sticky".

RCB, currently at third spot in the points tally with five wins and three losses, is in a contrasting run of form home and away. Unstoppable away from home with five successive wins, they have struggled to adapt to their own home conditions at Bengaluru, losing three successive games. In all three games, their batters failed to give bowlers a total to defend. Their best bet to break their losing streak at home is a struggling RR, at ninth spot with two wins and six losses.

Speaking to the media during the ongoing 'Revenge Week' of the IPL 2025, Kumble, the JioStar expert, said, "RCB's challenge when batting first at Chinnaswamy is that it is hard to gauge a good score. Typically, anything below 200 is not safe, but this year, the pitch has been a bit spongy and sticky, which does not help the batsmen."

"Despite that, it is an advantage for bowlers. In all three matches where RCB batted first at Chinnaswamy, they struggled. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal need to bat longer to allow players like Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar to come in and play freely. It is not about the pitch but about having the right batting approach. If RCB bats first tomorrow and the pitch remains the same, I am confident Virat will adjust and score runs," he added.

Kumble also praised the performances of young spinners like Digvesh Rathi (nine wickets in nine wickets at an average of 29.11), Suyash Sharma (four wickets at an average of 56.50 in seven matches), and Vignesh Puthur (six wickets in five matches at an average of 18.16) in the ongoing competition, particularly Suyash, lauding him for "improving his consistency".

"I am really impressed with the young spinners, especially Suyash Sharma, who has improved his consistency. Despite his action, he's been brilliant for RCB, bowling at a pace that does not give batters much time. He's developing well, with a top-spinner and leg break to his name. It is great to see him evolve and bowl better than last year. Young spinners like Suyash Sharma and others, like Digvesh Singh Rathi and Vignesh Puthur, are impressing. Even on challenging pitches like Chinnaswamy, they're showing maturity. Suyash has been particularly impressive," he said.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.

