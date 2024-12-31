"Virat was getting frustrated...": Michael Clarke on bumping incident with Konstas

New Delhi [India], December 31 : Former Australia captain Michael Clarke gave his take on the shoulder bump incident with young Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

In front of a sold-out crowd on the opening day of the fourth BGT Test, Konstas charged on arguably the world's best pacer in the present scenario, Jasprit Bumrah.

He took the world by surprise by perfectly executing a ramp shot off Bumrah over the head of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to pick up a six. The Indian team paused for that moment as the Australian crowd roared and celebrated in jubilation.

Bumrah was stunned, and so was the Indian team. Konstas didn't refrain from having a go at Bumrah. He kept charging at him to effortlessly pick up boundaries.

With Konstas leaving no stone unturned to thrash the touring party, a single incident added another layer of spice. At the end of the 10th over, Kohli bumped the debutant's shoulder, which led to an exchange between the duo.

Usman Khawaja, who was batting at the other end, was seen trying to cool off things between the two players. While fans and former cricketers gave their take on the entire incident, Clarke felt Kohli's reaction came due to frustration.

"Virat is such a tough player. He will not take a backward step and never has throughout his whole career. I think Virat was getting frustrated with the lack of respect that Sam was showing as the best bowler in the world in Bumrah," Clarke said on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast.

"I think that's what frustrated Virat. I am sure he would have spoken to Sam after the game. Virat is a great guy. He is not a nasty person. I think it was Virat sticking up for his team," he added.

Konstas went on to fire 60 from 65 deliveries laced with six fours and two maximums before being pinned in front of stumps by Ravindra Jadeja. Australia went on to win the Test with an emphatic 184-run triumph and took a 2-1 lead in the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor