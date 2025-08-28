Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Sehwag Smashes Consecutive Fours Off Navdeep Saini on DPL Debut (VIDEO)

East Delhi Riders Cricket Team vs Central Delhi Kings Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir displayed glimpses of his father’s attacking style in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025. On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the East Delhi Riders faced Central Delhi Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 17-year-old right-handed batter hit back-to-back boundaries against former Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Navdeep Saini in the second over of the Kings’ innings. He played an inside-out shot over the infield and then pierced the fielders between extra cover and mid-off. DPL’s official X account shared the video, writing: “Classy batting! Aaryavir Sehwag smashes consecutive fours.”

Watch Video Here:

Classy batting! Aaryavir Sehwag smashes consecutive fours. 💥 🏏



Aaryavir Sehwag | East Delhi Riders | Central Delhi Kings | Anuj Rawat | Jonty Sidhu | #DPL2025#DPP#AdaniDPL2025#Delhipic.twitter.com/08KwyxqPeK — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 27, 2025

Aaryavir also hit consecutive fours against Rounak Waghera in the fifth over. He scored 22 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 137.50. Central Delhi Kings won the match by 62 runs and strengthened their position at the top of the points table ahead of the playoffs.

East Delhi Riders Cricket Team vs Central Delhi Kings Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Central Delhi Kings: 155/6 in 20 overs (Aaryavir Sehwag 22, Jasvir Sehrawat 37*; Rounak Waghela 3/17)

East Delhi Riders: 93 all out in 16 overs (Money Grewal 3/25, Gavinsh Khurana 2/38)

Result: Central Delhi Kings won by 62 runs

This was Aaryavir’s first match in the T20 tournament. The Central Delhi Kings had bought him for Rs 8 lakh at the DPL 2025 auction. Last year, he scored an unbeaten 200 off 229 balls in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Meghalaya and followed it with 297 runs off 309 deliveries in another game.