Vision of United States Premier League is to make cricket a mainstream sport for Americans, say organizers

New Delhi [India], October 29 : The United States Premier League (USPL) is gearing up for its third season, set to take place from November 22 to December 1 at the renowned Broward County Stadium in Florida. The main goal of USPL is to nurture homegrown talent and engage local audiences in the game of cricket to make the game part of the mainstream sports and tap into the biggest sports market of the world.

USPL has made impressive strides over the past two seasons, capturing the attention of fans across the globe and cementing its place in the rapidly growing landscape of USA cricket.

In an interview with ANI, Jaideep Singh Founder and Chairman of USPL and Offbeet Media Group reflected on the League's journey in the last few years, "This is the third season and the last two seasons have been great. We had pretty much all the big names from the US cricket team playing. We have participation from, Caribbean, New Zealand, Canada, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, Middle East and more."

"What I can say right now is that player participation is very encouraging, we are looking at people from obviously US, the top players of the US, there are people from Canada, there is participation from Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia," Jaideep Singh said.

USPL Season 3 is shaping up very well, with talent drawn from cricketing powerhouses worldwide, promising competitive matches and a new level of excitement.

"We have been focusing largely on the young talent who is active and playing with established players and giving a platform to upcoming players as well," Jaideep Singh told ANI.

"The idea is also to give more and more exposure to the local talent because in the end as I've said the vision of the league is to grow cricket in the US, and build audiences in the US. That can happen once you support the local talent to get the local audiences engaged. So that's what we are working towards," he added.

The USPL founder said the mission of the League extends beyond just cricket. It envisions USPL as a powerful sports media property that will connect with both local and international audiences in new ways.

"I think the overall interest comes from India, when you talk about cricket or generally anything around India is gaining interest not only in US but across major western markets. So as I see it, I think with the World Cup being between US and the Caribbeans, the overall interest in India and also the way the broadcast is happening, the IPL valuations going to the top level, there is a major interest in the financial ecosystem, major interest in the South Asian HNI diaspora which is there in the game, said Mr. Jaideep Singh

"And with that, we are seeing now a lot of interest in the local audiences also coming in. So I think that is what is going to fuel the cricket in US as we see it. You know, the larger vision at our end is that we build USPL as a sports media property."

"I think if you have to make the brand bigger in the global landscape, we want to get a lot of entertainment around it. So there are going to be, as we move forward, a lot of entertainment events we are going to plan which are going to be out of the box concepts and not general promotional events," he added.

The six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, New York Cowboy - have bolstered their squads with new picks during the auction held earlier this month

The teams are gearing up to compete in season 3 with almost a month left for the start of the League. Fans can look forward to a spectacular season of competitive cricket at USPL Season 3 on the spectacular grounds of Broward County Stadium, Florida, Miami.

