VVS Laxman vists Ayodhya with family to seek Ram Lalla's blessings

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 : Former India cricketer VVS Laxman visited Ram Mandir in Ayodha along with his family on Saturday.

Dressed in formals (Shirt and Pant), Laxman sought the deity's blessings, and temple officials honoured him.

Taking about the Pran-Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and star cricketers like Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad reached the state for the event. Other star cricketers who have received the invitation to attend the event were MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.

Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the temple's complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The foundation of the temple has been constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the temple. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Pran Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon.

