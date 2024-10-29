Wade pinpoints moment when he realised his Australian career was over

Melbourne [Australia], October 29 : Australian batter Matthew Wade, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, pointed out his team's loss to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights phase as a moment when he realised that his career was probably over.

Wade announced his retirement from the international cricket on Tuesday, with his career spanning 13 years and 225 international appearances for Australia. The 36-year-old retires having featured for his country at three editions of the T20 World Cup, with his most memorable achievement coming in 2021 when he helped guide Australia to their inaugural 20-over title in Dubai in his role as vice-captain.

Speaking on his retirement, Wade revealed that a crushing 24 run loss to India in the Super Eights phase of the T20 WC this year was the point when he realised his career was done.

"It probably hit home after we lost against India," said Wade as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"That was when I really sat down and reflected that that was probably the end of my career. That was an emotional moment. The relationships that I have built, more over the last three years in that team - I really enjoy playing in that team, and I felt really connected to that playing group and that coaching staff."

"That was a real moment that I sat down and reflected, and probably got a little bit emotional about the whole thing. Thankfully I was playing well enough for the last couple of years, and the way that the team lined up with Dave in the team, that I was going to be batting seven, and they wanted me to continue that position in the finishing role," he concluded his point.

It was a quickfire 92 in 41 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma that took India to 205/5 in 20 overs after Australia put them to bat first. Despite a fiery 76 from Travis Head in 43 balls, with nine fours and four sixes and his 87-run partnership with skipper Mitchell Marsh (37 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Australia fell short. Another loss to Pakistan knocked them out of the tournament hosted in the USA and West Indies. Wade scored 27 runs in four innings, with the best score of 17*.

Wade said that after the tournament, it was right time for Josh Inglis to come in as its regular wicketkeeper-batter and gave him the thumbs-up to continue playing for team across various positions, be it at the top or in the middle order.

"The time was right for Ingo (Inglis) to come in. You can see what he's done in the last (few months that) he has been in the team as the No.1 'keeper. He was certainly ready to come in and take that role," he said.

"They are looking for maybe someone who can bat more top to middle order now as well and that suits him really well. So really comfortable and happy he has got an opportunity now," concluded Wade.

The keeper-batter made 36 Test appearances for Australia, scoring 1,613 runs with four Test centuries and five fifties at an average of 29.87 with a career-best score of 117 coming in the fifth Ashes Test against England at The Oval in 2019.

He played 97 ODIs as well, scoring 1,867 runs in 83 innings at an average of 26.29, with a century and 11 fifties to his name.

In 92 T20Is, he scored 1,202 runs at an average of 26.03, with a strike rate of 134.15. He scored three half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 80.

While Wade will continue to play at the domestic level in Australia and appear in franchise cricket around the world, the veteran will begin his coaching journey immediately having been drafted into the Aussies' coaching staff for next month's T20I series at home against Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor