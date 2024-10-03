Sharjah [UAE], October 3 : Following her side's win over Scotland in the women's ICC T20 World Cup, marking their first-ever win in the competition in a decade, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said that the team had been waiting for this moment since a long time and it means a lot to them.

Kicking off the latest edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in UAE, Nigar Sultana led Bangladesh defeated Scotland by 16 runs on Thursday in a closely-contest match thanks to a fine spell from their bowlers, particularly Ritu Moni. Before this, their last T20 WC win came against Sri Lanka by three runs in 2014 edition of the tournament on their home soil.

Speaking after the game in the post-match presentation, Nigar said, "We have been waiting for this for a long time. This means a lot for us and everyone in the team. It was a kind of wicket where you need time to settle, Shathi (Rani) and (Sobhana) Mostary managed to do that. The conditions were pretty hot, and we ran a lot of twos. Hopefully the wicket remains like this and our spinners will come into play. We are trying to do something different (with our batting order), Taj came up and tried to hit some boundaries, but unfortunately she got out. We have the momentum, seeing the girls happy and smiling is the biggest inspiration for me."

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat.

Sobhana Mostary (36 in 38 balls, with two fours) and Shathi Rani (29 in 32 balls, with three fours) top-scored as Bangladesh posted 119/7 in their 20 overs.

Saskia Horley (3/13) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland.

In the run-chase, Sarah Bryce (49 in 52 balls, with a four) found herself short of support throughout the innings and Scotland ended at 103/7, losing by 16 runs.

Ritu Moni (2/15) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

Moni was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her spell.

