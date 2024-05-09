Wanindu Hasaranga to lead as Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for T20 WC

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 9 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the Sri Lanka squad in the upcoming ICC event and batting all-rounder Charith Asalanka will be Hasaranga's deputy.

Veteran cricketers Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya De Silva were also been included in the squad. While pacer Matheesha Pathirana who sustained a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has also been added.

However, Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage have been added as the travelling reserves of the team.

SLC have picked many all-rounders in the squad. Skipper Hasaranga himself is among the all-rounders, along with Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Kamindu Mendis. Meanwhile, Mathews and Shanaka are also the two dependable pace-bowling all-round options in the squad.

Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka are the pace options in Sri Lanka's squad.

Recently, Sri Lanka have been in great form as they have beaten Bangladesh and Afghanistan in a T20I series. Hasaranga's side clinched a 2-1 series win over the Tigers.

In the T20 WC 2024, Sri Lanka has been placed alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands. Sri Lanka will start their voyage in the ICC event against the Proteas on June 3.

The tournament will start from June 1 onwards and the first match will be played between the United States and Canada.

Squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

