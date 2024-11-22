"Want Lucknow Super Giant to bid for me": Swastik Chikara ahead of Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, uncapped Indian player Swastik Chikara opened up and said that he wanted the Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) franchise to bid for him in the upcoming mega auction which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday and Monday.

In the UPt20 this year, Chikkara scored 499 runs in 12 matches, averaging 49.90 and striking at over 185, with a century. He topped the run-scoring charts.

In the previous edition of the league in 2023, he made 494 runs at an average of over 70, with three centuries and two fifties.

Last season the 19-year-old cricketer played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and went on to say that he would want the Capitals to bid for him again in the upcoming event.

"I want all the teams to bid for me. I went to Delhi Capitals last time around and want them to bid for me again. I also want Lucknow Super Giants to bid for me," Swastik Chikara said while speaking to ANI.

"It was a very good experience with Rishabh Pant during my time with Delhi Capitals as I was playing with those who I have watched on TV. He is fully focused and gives his full time to cricket. I have learnt from him that when you are on the field you should be focused towards cricket," the right-hand batter added.

The Ghaziabad-born player shared his experience of playing in the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League.

"It was a very good experience playing in the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. This year was good for me as I became the most valuable player in the tournament," the youngster said.

In the end, the off-spinner spoke about his favourite player in the IPL and his conversation with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the tournament.

Virat Kohli is my favourite player in IPL. I have met both Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the IPL. Virat Sir was asking me where I am from? I told him that I was from Ghaziabad. He said that he used to come there to play.

