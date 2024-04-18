"Want to see my team in semi-finals of Women's T20 WC": SL skipper Chamari Athapaththu

New Delhi [India], April 18 : While Sri Lanka women are yet to seal qualification for the T20 World Cup 2024, skipper Chamari Athapaththu said that she wants to see her team play in the semi-finals of the upcoming ICC event.

The tournament will provide 10 teams with the opportunity to secure one of the two available spots in this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be played in Bangladesh in September-October. The finalists will join the hosts, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies in the pinnacle women's T20 tournament.

While speaking to the reporters, Athapaththu said that she has achieved few things as a player in her 15 years of career. The skipper added that she wants to achieve more things as the captain of Sri Lanka women.

"I want to see my team in the semi-finals of the World Cup. I've worked so hard in the last 15 years and I've achieved a few things as a player but as a captain, I want to do more. I want to see my team in the semi-final of this World Cup. That's my wish," Athapaththu was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

She accepted that it would be a "big task" for them to compete against "good" teams in the qualifying round of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The 34-year-old further added that they will be taking one game at a time.

"I know it is a very big task for us. Every team is really good and every game is really important for us. We will focus on one game at a time," she added.

In the Abu Dhabi Qualifier, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America (USA) feature in Group A, while Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu and Zimbabwe make up Group B.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor