Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Former cricketer Kiran More backed Team India following their loss in the first Test of the ongoing five-match Test series against England, saying it is a young team and should be given "more time" as a team is not built overnight.

Ben Duckett's masterful 149 set the tone for a historic run chase as England chased down the target of 371 to defeat India by five wickets at Headingley on Tuesday. With the win, England take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

Speaking on Team India's loss at Leeds, Kiran More told ANI, "Give some time to the Indian team for test cricket. A strong team will develop over time. There are wins and losses, but it's also important that it was a significant milestone for test cricket that the match lasted five days and featured multiple centuries. Indian test cricket is heading in the right direction, and I want to see the team given more time because you cannot build a team overnight. Gautam Gambhir should also be given time because he is a good coach..."

India scored five centuries in the first test at Headingley and became the first team to lose a Test match after scoring so many tons in a single game.

India now has the most individual test hundreds in a losing cause. In the first test, India registered five centuries: Yashashvi Jaiswal 101 (159), Shubman Gill 147 (227), and Rishabh Pant 134 (178) in the first innings, followed by KL Rahul 137 (247) and Rishabh Pant 118 (140) in the second innings.

Only once before did a team lose a Test with four hundred - Australia against England at Melbourne in 1928. Chasing a target of 371, England needed 350 runs on the final day of the test match.

Only Australia (404) has successfully chased a higher total on the last scheduled day of a test match, against England on day five of the 1948 Headingley Test. The 835 runs that India made in the Headingley Test is the fourth highest for any team to end up on the losing side.

England and India scored 1673 runs in the first test, the highest for any Test match between the two sides. The previous highest was 1614 runs at Manchester in 1990, which ended in a draw.

