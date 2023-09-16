Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 16 : India captain Rohit Sharam defended his decision to bulk of changes in the playing XI against Bangladesh after the Men in Blue faced a 6-run defeat in a dead rubber match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Shubman Gill's thunderous knock of 121 runs and Axar Patel's fighting 42 went in vain as Bangladesh fought back to end their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high by beating finalists India in their Asia Cup Super Four 2023 clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

India made five changes in their playing XI after winning the toss. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have been given a rest. While, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer has shown improvement but he is not yet fully fit, said an offical before the match.

"We wanted to give some game time to the guys, keeping the bigger picture in mind. Not compromising on how we wanted to play this game. Get in some players who are likely to play the World Cup," Rohit said in a post-match presentation.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy shone brightly, both scoring remarkable half-centuries, while the Bangladesh pacers demonstrated their mettle with great precision in their deliveries to successfully defend the total.

Shubman Gill played a thunderous knock of 121 off 133 while Axar scored a vital 42 off 34 deliveries.

India captain was all praise for Axar Patel, who took the match really close to a thrilling final with his well-made 42.

"Axar batted brilliantly, but couldn't finish. He showed a lot of character. But credit to the Bangladesh bowlers. Not to forget, Gill's hundred was brilliant. He backs his game; he knows exactly how he wants to play. Pretty clear on what he wants to do for the team. Look at his form over the last year. Pretty solid against the new ball. Works really hard; there's no optional practice for Gill," he added.

India have already clinched a place in Asia Cup 2023 final while Bangladesh were the first team in the Super Four stage to be knocked out after losing both their first two games.

