Warner, Babar, Narine, Shakib among galaxy of stars to light up GT20 Canada 2024

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Building on the cricket fever engulfing North America with the successful conduct of the ongoing global T20 cricket showpiece, the region is set to witness the cricketing extravaganza with the GT20 Canada, 2024 edition set to take off in Brampton, Ontario on July 25 and continue till August 11.

Set up with a vision to popularise cricket and build a robust cricketing ecosystem in North America, the Canada Cricket League is the perfect platform for local and international talents to exhibit world-class performance in a near-perfect setting for a high-quality cricket competition. GT20 Canada, which has established itself on the Canadian, North American and global cricket calendars, continues to provide a massive platform to showcase the growth of the sport, especially in the backdrop of Canada's historic debut at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and some memorable performances from the homegrown cricketing stars.

The tournament will feature some of the superstars of world cricket, along with the finest local talent on display from North America's marquee cricket scene. Multiple-time world champions Australia's leading cricketers, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis, Pakistan heavyweights Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, Caribbean stars Sunil Narine and Carlos Brathwaite, Bangladesh great Shakib Al Hasan, and the Afghan duo Mohammad Nabi and Naveen-ul-Haq, who are headline multiple cricketing success stories globally, will be in action during the six-team franchise-based GT20 Canada 2024 edition.

Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah, founder of GT20 Canada, emphasised how the league has played an important role in developing Canadian and North American cricket. "GT20 Canada continues to play a vital role in the development of the game in Canada. When top international stars regularly rub shoulders with the best domestic talent, it makes a lasting impact on the game's growth in the region."

The entire Canadian national squad will participate in this edition of the GT20 Canada, including team captain Saad Bin Zafar, top run-scorer Nicholas Kirton, and Aaron Johnson, who recently became the first player to score a half-century on the challenging New York pitch during the ICC T20 World Cup.

Also joining North America's premier cricket league are Andries Gous, the highest run-scorer at the World Cup, and Harmeet Singh Baddhan, both of whom were instrumental in the United States' memorable ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, GT20 Canada, added, "The league was formed with the goal of unlocking the tremendous potential for cricketing growth in the region and by attracting global superstars and providing a platform for local talent. GT20 Canada 2024 is set to elevate the sport, inspire new generations of players and fans, and firmly establish cricket as a major sporting fixture in North America."

Each of the six franchises has picked six players from the ICC Full Member Nations, with a further four from Associate Nations in their respective squads, thus building a strong unit of local and global cricketers. This is in addition to every team roster having eight Canadian players, which is a must to grow the sport in the region.

While Warner will headline the Brampton Wolves squad, Afridi will bolster the Toronto Nationals, along with West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd. Pakistan skipper Azam, in the company of compatriots Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Rizwan, brings a wealth of experience and class to the Vancouver Knights.

Meanwhile, Stoinis and Narine will add power and guile to the Surrey Jaguars, with the Bangla Tigers Mississauga bolstered by the solid all-round presence of Shakib, who will have the company of the Afghans Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai. Another Afghan star, Naveen, along with powerhouse T20 names like Chris Lynn and Sherfane Rutherford, heads to the Montreal Tigers, the Champions of 2023 edition.

