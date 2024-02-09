Warner, David help Australia set 214-run target before West Indies in first T20I

Hobart (Australia), February 9 : Outstanding knocks by David Warner (70 runs off 36 balls) and Tim David (37* off 17 balls) helped Australia to post 213 runs at the loss of seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at Bellerive Oval on Friday.

Batters David Warner and Josh Ingis walked out to bat after West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to field.

Both the batters started off the innings with an aggressive mindset and scored a partnership of 93 runs off just 48 balls before the Inglis fell to Jason Holder. He scored 39 runs from 25 balls which was laced with five fours and a six.

After Inglis's dismissal, Mitchell Marsh came to the crease. He along with Warner built a partnership of 36 runs before the former was sent back to the pavilion in the 13th over on the bowling of Alzarri Joseph. Marsh scored 16 runs in 13 balls with the help of a six.

Inside six runs, the hosts lost the wicket of Warner, their skipper, as well. He went back to the dressing room after scoring 70 runs in 36 balls, which included 12 fours and a six in his innings.

Australia lost the wicket of Marcus Stoinis on 146. Tim David came to bat next and contributed 13 runs with Maxwell, who scored 10 runs.

Tim David along with Mathew Wade built a magnificent partnership of 50 runs in just 23 balls before Wade fell to Andre Russell in the 20th over after scoring 21 runs off 14 balls with the help of one four and one six each.

David played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs from just 17 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

For the Caribbeans, Russell was the highest wicket-taker who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 42 runs in his spell.

Two wickets were grabbed by Joseph in his spell of four overs in which he conceded 46 runs. One wicket each was bagged by Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd in their respective spells.

Brief Score: Australia 213/7 in 20 overs (David Warner 70, Tim David 37*, Andre Russell 3/42) vs West Indies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor