Warner, Pietersen extend Diwali wishes to fans on social media

New Delhi [India], October 31 : England batter Kevin Pietersen and Australian batting legend David Warner extended Diwali wishes to everyone on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Warner, popular in India due to his love for Indian action movies as much as he is for his batting, expressed that may the "festival of lights" brighten up people's lives.

"May the festival of lights brighten up your life and bring peace, joy, and prosperity. Happy Diwali! #lights #joy #love #family #india," said Warner in his Instagram post.

Pietersen took to X and said, "HAPPY DIWALI TO ALL MY FRIENDS! I hope the greatest festival of lights brings joy, happiness, love and laughter to all of you who celebrate it!"

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. This vibrant festival, known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The celebrations typically involve performing prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks light up the night sky, creating a dazzling display that adds to the joyful atmosphere.

