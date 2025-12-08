"Was doing it a little bit intentionally": Shakib Al Hasan on his illegal action for Surrey

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has revealed that he was bowling with an illegal action, a little intentionally, when he was reported for a suspected illegal action after his county stint with Surrey in 2024.

The veteran Bangladesh cricketer played only one game for Surrey last year. He bowled 33.5 and 29.3 overs across both innings.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib had been suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after his action was found illegal during his Surrey stint, following an independent test at Loughborough University in December last year. Under ICC regulations, his suspension was automatically enforced in international cricket.

"I think I was doing it a little bit intentionally because I bowled more than 70 overs [in one match]. "I never bowled 70 overs in my career in a Test match. I was playing that four-day match for Surrey against Somerset in Taunton. I was so tired," Shakib told the Beard Before Wicket podcast as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I played back-to-back Test matches in Pakistan. We won that series and then I went to play those four-day matches. The only thing I was thinking the umpire could have done was just warn me first, at least. But it is in the rules, so they had the right. I didn't complain. I went to do the test, I failed. And then I saw my test. I was like, 'okay, so these things are happening'. Then I had to train for a couple of weeks so I went back to Surrey again and they were kind enough to help me. I did two sessions and I was back to normal. I was like, it's so easy, '" Shakib added.

Earlier this year, Shakib was cleared to bowl after he gave his third bowling assessment test at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

