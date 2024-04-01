"Was getting good swing, didn't allow opposition any chance": DC's Khaleel Ahmed on victory over CSK

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 : Following his side's 20-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals' (DC) pacer Khaleel Ahmed said that he was waiting for a "long time" to perform for the franchise.

Ahmed bagged two wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20. He dismissed the two CSK openers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra - in the first and third overs respectively.

Ahmed said that he was getting good swing while bowling at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium against CSK.

"I was waiting for a long time to perform for the team. When I started, I realised I was getting good swing, so I just backed it up and didn't allow the opposition any chance," Ahmed was quoted in a release from DC as saying.

The 26-year-old added that playing domestic cricket helped him gain confidence in the IPL 2024.

"The more you play, the more you understand your game. The same happened with me as I have been playing continuously for six months, I got to understand my game plans, my body and managing to play in small niggles. It all came due to the domestic season, it gave me good confidence before coming into the IPL and it's been a great feeling," he added.

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni (37*) produced some classic vintage hitting in the final over, sending the crowd into a frenzy yet the game was gone much before his final over heroics.

Despite Dhoni going on a scoring spree, the DC bowlers were exceptional while defending 192. Ajinkya Rahane (45) and Daryl Mitchell (34) tried to get things going for CSK with their 68-run stand. But Axar Patel provided the breakthrough by removing Mitchell. Mukesh Kumar swooped in from the other end to remove Rahane and help Delhi clinch their first win of the season.

