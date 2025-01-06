"Was hard to come back after surgery": Rashid Khan reflects on heroic Test performance

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], January 6 : Rashid Khan marked his triumphant return to Test cricket with a "Player of the Match" performance, guiding Afghanistan to a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final Test at Queens Sports Club on Monday. The leg-spinner's exceptional bowling figures, 4/94 in the first innings and 7/66 in the second played a pivotal role in sealing the series win.

Reflecting on the match, Rashid expressed gratitude for the team's effort and determination.

"After three years, back in Test cricket, it was hard for me to come back from back surgery and play the longest format. It is a team effort, the way they [the batters] delivered with the bat in the second innings that got us back [in the game]," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Rashid highlighted the significant contributions of Rahmat Shah and debutant Izmatullah, who overcame challenging conditions to anchor Afghanistan's second innings.

"When there is team effort, you have more chances of winning. The way Rahmat and Izmat batted, it was not easy, especially for Izmat getting out [on zero] on debut. The way he came back, got hit, but stood thereit was a great example of him wanting to be there at the end and bat for the country. He wants to take all the pressure on himself and he set the example," Rashid added.

The duo's partnership not only stabilized Afghanistan's innings but also set up a platform for Rashid to weave his magic with the ball.

"He and Rahmat gave us the chance to come back (later with the ball). It is about keeping it simple, making sure you adjust to the conditions and the situations," he added.

Rashid admitted that transitioning back to red-ball cricket after three years was challenging, especially post-surgery.

"Have not bowled much with the red ball, have not even touched it [in the last three years]. Tried to have belief [in what I have been doing for the last 10-12 years in international cricket]," he explained.

His ability to adjust to the conditions and maintain discipline in his length proved decisive.

"Does not matter if I am bowling quicker or slower, but more about the length I ball - that is what creates problems. I try to adjust to the conditions as quickly as I can," Rashid noted.

Afghanistan's victory underlines the team's growing stature in Test cricket, with Rashid Khan's heroics reaffirming his status as one of the game's premier match-winners.

With this victory, the visitors seal the two-match series 1-0. Rahmat Shah was awarded the "Player of the Series" award for his exceptional batting performance which included a double hundred in the first Test.

Chasing a total of 277 runs, the hosts were bowled out for 205. The highest scorer in the side was their skipper Craig Ervine who slammed 53 runs which was laced with four boundaries and a maximum.

Sikandar Raza (38 runs off 83 balls, 2 fours), Ben Curran (38 runs from 53 balls, 5 fours), Takudzwanshe Kaitano (21 runs in 56 balls, 2 fours and 1 six), Sean Williams (16 runs off 25 balls, 2 fours) and Joylord Gumbie (15 runs from 45 balls, 2 fours) played notable for their side but it went in vain as their team end up on a losing side.

For the Afghanistan side, the pick of the bowler was Rashid Khan who grabbed seven wickets in his spell of 27.3 overs where he conceded 66 runs. Two wickets were snapped by left-arm spinner Zia-Ur-Rehman in his 15 overs where he gave away 44 runs.

Earlier in the third innings, Afghanistan scored 363 with the help of knocks from Rahmat Shah (139 runs in 275 balls, 14 fours) and Ismat Alam (101 runs off 181 balls, 9 fours).

For Zimbabwe, six wickets were bagged by right-arm seamer Blessing Muzarabani in his spell of 29 overs where he conceded 95 runs. Three wickets were taken by Richard Ngarava and one wicket was taken by Sikandar Raza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor