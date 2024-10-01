Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 : Following the win over Bangladesh at Kanpur, Indian opener, Yashavi Jaiswal opened up about what was going on in his mind while batting on the fourth day of the Test match at the Green Park.

Jaiswal's exceptional fifty in the second innings guided the hosts to a comfortable victory by seven wickets over Bangladesh on Tuesday. Jaiswal won the man of the match award for his contribution with the bat in both innings. He scored 72 in the first and 51 runs in the second innings.

"I think I was just thinking about what I can do for my team. The situation was different in Chennai, and different here. I was just trying to do what I should do for my team and was trying my best. Every innings is important. I try my best and prepare in that manner. Rohit bhai told me to play the way I want to. We had a chat that we had to at least put some scores, and we can play freely. We wanted to win this game and we were just going for it," Jaiswal said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Indian opener Yashavi Jaiswal's exceptional fifty in the second innings guided the hosts to a comfortable victory by seven wickets over Bangladesh at the Green Park on Tuesday. Jaiswal won the man of the match award for his contribution with the bat in both innings.

The second session on Day 5 of the Kanpur Test started with Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the field as the team needed just 95 runs to win.

Rohit went back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs when the team score was 18.After the skipper's dismissal, Shubman Gill came out to bat in the middle along with Jaiswal. Both batters were able to add just 16 runs to the total before Gill was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just six runs when the team score was 34.

After Gill's departure, Virat Kohli came out to bat along with Jaiswal.

The Rohit Sharma-led side touched the 50-run mark in the 7th over as Kohli smashed a boundary on the last ball bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Jaiswal went on to score his second half-century of the match. He was sent back after scoring 51 runs in 45 balls with the help of eight fours and a six.

India clean sweeped the series with seven wickets in hand. Virat Kohli (29*) and Rishabh Pant (4*) remained unbeaten on the crease.

For Bangladesh, two wickets were bagged by Mehidy Hasan and one wicket was taken by Taijul Islam in their respective spells.

Earlier in the first session of the day, the visitors were at 26/2, as they still needed 26 runs more in order to avoid an inning defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Mominal Haque (0*) and Shadman Islam (7*) started the proceedings for their team. Both the batters were able to add just 10 runs more to the total before Mominal was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just two runs by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bangladesh completed the 50-run mark in the 19th over with the loss of three wickets.Shanto and Shadman completed their 50-run partnership in the 25th over as the latter slammed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj.

Shanto went back to the pavillion in the 28th over in the innings just after the drinks break. He went back after scoring 19 runs which included two fours in his innings. The captain was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Before going back, Shanto built a magnificent partnership of 55 runs in 84 balls along with Shadman.On the last ball of the same over, Shadman Islam completed his half century in 97 balls with the help of 10 fours.

In the 29th over, Shadman Islam was dismissed after scoring 50 runs on the bowling of right-arm seamer Akash Deep when the team score was 93.

At the score of 94, Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side lost two wickets. Both the wickets were taken by Jadeja. After the fall of seven wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on the crease along with experienced Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle.

In the 34th over, the Bangladesh side completed their 100-run mark as Mehidy Hasan smashed a boundary on the bowling of Jadeja. At the score of 118, the Bangladesh side lost their eighth wicket. Right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mehidy Hasan for nine.

The seamer struck again in the 41st over. Bumrah dismissed Taijul Islam for 0 when the visitors score was 130.The last wicket of the third innings went at the score of 146 as Bumrah dismissed Mushfiqur after scoring 37 runs in his innings.

For India three wickets each were snapped by Bumrah, Jadeja, and Ashwin in their respective spells. One wicket was taken by Akash Deep in his spell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor