"Wasn't even coming out to ground this morning": West Indies match-winner Shamar Joseph

Brisbane [Australia], January 28 : West Indies match-winner Shamar Joseph was in doubt to feature in the fourth day of the second Test against Australia on Sunday at The Gabba.

On Day 3, Joseph endured on blow on his toe following a pin-point yorker from Mitchell Starc which put his participation on Day 4 in doubt.

The 24-year-old was handed the ball after the first hour on Day 4, he scalped seven in his 11.5 overs and arguably produced the spell of the two-match series.

"I wasn't even coming out to the ground this morning to be fair. I must give a shout-out to the doctor. He is an amazing doctor to me. He told me to come to the ground for a reason, even if it's just to support the guys," Joseph told the broadcaster after the game as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"But I came and he did something to my toe. I don't know what he did but something worked. So I just had that time to go out there and bowl and bring this game home for my team," Joseph added.

With eight wickets in hand, Australia needed 156 runs away from their 216-run target. When skipper Kraigg Brathwaite introduced him into the attack, his only plea to the skipper was to keep him in the attack until the last wicket fell.

"It was just [about being] positive. That's all. [My team-mates] said just go out there and do it - take wickets. It was just our positivity. I am not that tired because I wanted to do this for my team. I told my skipper I would bowl to the end until the last wicket falls. It doesn't matter how my toes are, I'm okay. I did it for him and I am happy that he is proud of me now," Joseph said.

Coming to the day, Steve Smith stayed unbeaten on 91* in the second inning, but his effort went in vain as the Aussies failed to reach the 216-run target. The fourth day of the second Test match started with Smith and Cameron Green opening for the Aussies, as the hosts stood at 60/2. However, the batters could not make a solid partnership in front of the Caribbean bowling attack.

